Get a LEGO BB-8 Building Set For $37 Off, But Try Not to Lose One of the 1,106 Pieces

Ana Suarez
LEGO Star Wars BB-B Building Set | $63 | Walmart
LEGO Star Wars BB-B Building Set | $63 | Walmart

The Star Wars deals are coming in full force (no pun intended) this week. With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releasing, it seems a number of Star Wars products are on sale. If you’re looking for a fun project for the family, you’ll want to grab this 1,106-piece LEGO Star Wars BB-B Building Set. It is marked down to $63 (that’s $37 off) at Walmart, right now.

Just a note, this LEGO BB-8 does not roll. Along with a decorative stand, the building set also includes a teeny, tiny BB-8 figure. Can you spot him in the photo? Just try not to lose one of the 1,000+ pieces while putting this together.

