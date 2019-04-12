Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Interestingly enough, sitting in a chair inside a metal tube surrounded by dozens of cranky people is not very comfortable! So the next time you embark on some air travel, bring along this Sleepy Ride Airplane Footrest, now on sale in purple for $18. It elevates your feet and/or legs by simply hanging off your tray table, and it won’t bother the person seated in front of you. Now put your feet up and relax like you’re in first class while you soar on over to your destination.

