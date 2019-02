Graphic: Shep McAllister

Fortnite works with Android gaming controllers now, and SteelSeries’ Stratus is one of your best options if you don’t have a spare Xbox One gamepad lying around. Just pair it to your phone or tablet, and never suffer through on-screen joysticks and buttons again. $30 is within about $1 of the best price ever, so pull the trigger before the price goes back up.