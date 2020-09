Kodak Ultra Mini Portable Projector Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Kodak Ultra Mini Portable Projector | $144 | Amazon

Normally $190, you can get the Kodak Ultra Mini Portable Projector that projects a 100-inch display for only $144 on Amazon today. This little device makes watching all of your favorite shows and movies on the go easier than ever— plus just look how freakin’ cute it is.