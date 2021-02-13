Get a Kissable Pout and a Free Gift With 35% off K-Beauty Brand Passioncat's Twist Velvet Tint

PASSIONCAT Twist Velvet Tint | $11 | Amazon | Clip coupon

I’m a big fan of Korean beauty products, and if you are too, I have a great deal for you from Passioncat today.

Get 35% off a PASSIONCAT Twist Velvet Tint of your choice when you clip the coupon under the price on Amazon. Normally $16, that brings any of these lovely tints down to just $11.

Plus, if you add a Hand Sanitizer Gel by PASSIONCAT to your cart, you’ll get it for free as an added bonus! It will bring any of these lip tints down to just $8 when you add it to your shopping cart.

If you want a velvet-y pout in peach or pink shades, there are plenty of options:

This tint also comes in some more vibrant red shades, if you want a more glamorous look.

It’s unclear how long this deal will last, so why not treat yourself to a more kissable pout today while it’s still on?

