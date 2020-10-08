Get a Kasa 3-Way Smart Light Switch for $18

Kasa 3-way Smart Light Switch Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Kasa 3-way Smart Light Switch | $18 | Am azon

If you’re rewiring the lights in your home with smarts, Kasa switches are some of the best products for the job. This 3-way light switch by TP-Link is down to $18, a $7 discount. This is a Wi-Fi-enabled three-way switch , meaning you can install one of these in an existing system using a secondary light switch . Kasa’s switch works even with an ordinary switch on the other end , so you only need to buy one for net-connected lighting.

Advertisement

With it , you can set up lighting schedules, turn them on and off at will, and use Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands to control everything without lifting a finger.