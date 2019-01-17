Graphic: Shep McAllister

Tax season is upon us, and if H&R Block’s Deluxe + State software is right for you (you can use this tool to find out), Amazon’s currently discounting it to just $23, or about half its usual $45 price tag.



Deluxe is great for homeowners and anyone with any sort of standard investment income, but you’ll want to step up to Premium if you rent out property or are self-employed. It’s also on sale for $47, which isn’t quite as good a deal as Premium (it was under $40 briefly back in December), but it’s still a solid discount compared to buying from H&R Block directly.

Whichever one you choose, you’ll be able to import your previous years’ taxes from TurboTax if you’re switching over, and you can elect to receive all or some of your refund in the form of an Amazon gift card, with a 5% bonus.