Get a Jackery Portable Power Station For Only $96

Jackery Portable Power Station | $96 | Amazon | Promo code HOBOTECH160 and clip on-page coupon

Need a portable source of power? You can get a Jackery Lithium Battery Solar Generator! The power station is quiet and eco-friendly, with a 167 watt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, no fuel or gasoline required. This was designed specifically for campers to charge their phones, tablets, laptops, GoPros, and other small electronics.

You can get the Jackery Portable Power Station for $96 on Amazon when you. use p romo code HOBOTECH160 and clip the $40 on-page coupon. And yeah, we know, the promo code is kind of weird.