Get a Humidifier You Can Fill From the Top or Control via Wi-Fi for Just $40

I don’t know about your nightly routine, but for me filling my humidifier is one of the last things I usually do. Too often, I crawl into bed and only remember that I haven’t filled up this all-too crucial device to avoid dry winter skin once I’m all settled in and comfortable. It just feels like too much of a hassle at that point!

Well, one of these humidifiers will make this experience a little less of a pain in the future. This Nulaxy humidifier takes a whopping 4.5 liters, so you don’t have to fill it as often. Even better, it fills right from the top so you can fill it with much more ease than a standard model, for only $40.

If forgetting to switch the humidifier on is your issue, this TaoTronics model you can control via your smartphone is also $40 when you clip the $5 off coupon on Amazon. Since it’s wifi-enabled, you can even control this humidifier with Amazon Alexa voice controls once you set it up! This tank is 4 liters, so you shouldn’t have to fill it too often either.

Go ahead and grab one of these humidifiers while they’re at a great price— your hydrated skin will thank you later!

