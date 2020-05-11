It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get a Hold of an Anker Vertical Ergonomic Mouse for $15

Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Anker Wireless Ergonomic Mouse | $15 | Amazon
Anker Wireless Ergonomic Mouse | $15 | Amazon

Are you on your computer all day? Do your hands just hurt? Well, this vertical mouse could be the solution to all of your problems. Only $15 with the promo code "AKMUS7852," you can effortlessly scroll through Google doc after Google doc and click, click away all day long. The mouse is wireless and also enters power-saving mode automatically, so it'll save you on batteries. Grab this before it's gone.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

