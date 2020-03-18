It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get a Hold of a Standing Desk to Be Hella-Productive While Working From Home

Standing desk | $159 | Woot
Standing desk | $159 | Woot

If you’re tired of working from your couch and need a boost in concentration, consider a standing desk. It’s only $159 on Woot, and it’s totally adjustable from 31" to a whopping 49". You also have the option to sit and work on projects, and when you get bored of sitting, you can just transform it into a useful standing desk. The desk itself has a weight capacity of 110 pounds, which is enough to house a laptop, keyboard, monitor, and extras. I would hop on this deal before it’s gone.

