It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

Get a Head Start on Your Weekend Gaming Sesh With 50% off Nintendo Switch Digital Games

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
2.8K
Save
Save up to 50% on Nintendo Switch Digital Codes | Amazon
Save up to 50% on Nintendo Switch Digital Codes | Amazon
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Save up to 50% on Nintendo Switch Digital Codes | Amazon

It’s not often Ninty Switch games go on sale, especially those of the first-party variety like Arms, 1-2 Switch, and Luigi’s Mansion 3.  BUT, for a limited time, you can save up to 50% on select digital games for the console-handheld hybrid and take these high-profile titles on the go or docked to your TV as you sit on the couch at home. Other games in the mix include Just Dance 2020 for $20, Star Wars Episode I Racer for $12, and Dead by Daylight for $26. It’s worth noting that while Luigi’s Mansion and Just Dance link out to the digital copies, 1-2 Switch and Arms default to the higher-priced physical versions. So make sure to toggle over to the Digital Code button before you check out.

Advertisement

Act fast because these rare discounts tend to expire quickly and without notice—or you may wind up paying full price for 1-2 Switch like those launch day suckers (me) and no one wants that.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Horoscope Pleasure Box
Advertisement
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Wednesday's Deals of the Day: Amazon Echo Dot With LED Clock, Fire TV Stick 4K, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Tacklife T8 Jump Starter, 67 Oz. Hand Sanitizer, and More

Grab a Sex Toy Bundle From Ella Paradis and Get Freaky, It's $194 Off [Exclusive]

Friday's Deals of the Day: Samsung microSD Cards, Nintendo Switch Digital Game Codes, BlendTec Blender, Uniqlo Summer Sale, Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies, and More

Skip the Gym and Get a BodyBoss Portable Home Gym for $130, Today Only