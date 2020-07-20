It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get a Head Start on This Week’s Binging With $31 off a Roku Ultra and a 4K-Ready Roku Streaming Stick+ for $39

Quentyn Kennemer
 and Jordan McMahon
Roku Ultra | $69 | Amazon Roku Streaming Stick+ | $39 | Amazon
Graphic: Jordan McMahon

Sure, sometimes it seems like you’ve reached the end of Netflix’s good content, but there’s still plenty of great movies and TV shows to watch while we’re stuck indoors. Now’s a good time to get started on FX’s Mrs. America, or you could always give MIddleditch and Schwartz a try if you need a good laugh. Right now, you can get a Roku Ultra HDR 4K for $69 at Amazon, saving you $31, which you could always use to rent Uncut Gems and watch it with the family this weekend.

The Roku Streaming Stick+ is also enjoying its own $11 discount, bringing your total for 4K viewing on any TV you want to just $39.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 5/18/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 7/20/2020.

Quentyn Kennemer

Jordan McMahon

