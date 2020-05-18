It's all consuming.
Get a Head Start on This Week’s Binging With $20 off a Roku Ultra

Jordan McMahon
Roku Ultra | $80 | B&H Photo

Sure, sometimes it seems like you’ve reached the end of Netflix’s good content, but there’s still plenty of great movies and TV shows to watch while we’re stuck indoors. Now’s a good time to get started on FX’s Mrs. America, or you could always give MIddleditch and Schwartz a try if you need a good laugh. Right now, you can get a Roku Ultra HDR 4K for $80 at B&H Photo, saving you $20, which you could always use to rent Uncut Gems and watch it with the family this weekend.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

