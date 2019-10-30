Get a Harry Potter Mystery Wand For Only $10

Noble Collections Harry Potter Mystery Wand | $10 | Walmart

If you’re looking to add to your Harry Potter collection, you can do that for just $10. You can pick up a Noble Collections Harry Potter Mystery Wand for $4 off at Walmart. Each wand comes with a wand box and a matching character 3D bookmark.

Advertisement

You won’t know who’s wand you’re getting since it’s a ~mystery~. Ron Weasley and Draco Malfoy’s wands are a little boring, but look at how fancy Luna and Neville’s are! For $1 more, you can also buy a wand from Noble Collection Mystery Wand S eries 2. Series 2 includes the Elder Wand, so, you don’t need to murder anyone to get that, you just have to spend $11.