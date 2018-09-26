Photo: Amazon

All-Clad is best known for its tri-ply stainless steel pans, but they also make really good nonstick frying pans too. This set of two is down to $48 today, or $12 less than usual, and within $3 of the best price ever. The 8-inch and 10-inch skillets are nonstick, scratch resistant, and oven safe up to 500 degrees.



This package usually sells for $60, so get them while they’re still sizzling.