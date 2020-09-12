It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Get a Handle on the Changing Fall Weather With 45% Off This TaoTronics Tower Fan and 30% Off a Ceramic Heater [Exclusive]

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsTaoTronics Deals
158
Save
TaoTronics Oscillating Tower Fan | $50 | TaoTronics | Promo code POP55TaoTronics 1500W Ceramic Heater | $46 | TaoTronics | Promo code WARM006
TaoTronics Oscillating Tower Fan | $50 | TaoTronics | Promo code POP55TaoTronics 1500W Ceramic Heater | $46 | TaoTronics | Promo code WARM006
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

TaoTronics Oscillating Tower Fan | $50 | TaoTronics | Promo code POP55

TaoTronics 1500W Ceramic Heater | $46 | TaoTronics | Promo code WARM006

I don’t know how the weather is in your area, but here in Minnesota I have had to turn on the heat and my AC in the past week. The fluctuating early fall temperatures can be difficult to keep track of, but TaoTronics has a few exclusive deals for Kinja users to make it a bit easier to deal.

Advertisement

This oscillating tower fan is 45% off with promo code POP55 for $50. When cold spells come, this cozy little ceramic heater is the perfect thing for keeping your home office or any other space warm in a pinch. It’s 30% off bringing it down to $46 with promo code WARM006.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Aukey's 1080p Webcam Comes Through for Work and School Zoom Calls for $40

Play or Pass? Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered

Thursday's Best Deals: Sony ANC Headphones, 34" Ultrawide Gaming Monitor, Animal Crossing Switch Case, Instant Pot Duo Nova, Cubii Pro Elliptical, and More

Try This 2K Webcam With a Spinning Base for Just $21