Get a Handle on the Changing Fall Weather With 45% Off This TaoTronics Tower Fan and 30% Off a Ceramic Heater [Exclusive]

TaoTronics Oscillating Tower Fan | $50 | TaoTronics | Promo code POP55

TaoTronics 1500W Ceramic Heater | $46 | TaoTronics | Promo code WARM006

I don’t know how the weather is in your area, but here in Minnesota I have had to turn on the heat and my AC in the past week. The fluctuating early fall temperatures can be difficult to keep track of, but TaoTronics has a few exclusive deals for Kinja users to make it a bit easier to deal.

Advertisement

This oscillating tower fan is 45% off with promo code POP55 for $50. When cold spells come, this cozy little ceramic heater is the perfect thing for keeping your home office or any other space warm in a pinch. It’s 30% off bringing it down to $46 with promo code WARM006.

G/O Media may get a commission TaoTronics 1500W Ceramic Heater Buy for $46 from TaoTronics Use the promo code WARM006

Advertisement