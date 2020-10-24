Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

Get a Handle On Dropping Fall Temps With 60% Off JACHS NY Transition Jackets

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Jachs Deals
Jachs DealsKinja Deals
154
Save
JACHS NY Herringbone Puffer Jackets | $60 | Amazon | Promo code JKT
JACHS NY Herringbone Puffer Jackets | $60 | Amazon | Promo code JKT
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier

JACHS NY Herringbone Puffer Jacket (Black) | $60 | Amazon | Promo code JKT

JACHS NY is offering 60% off of its collection of fall transition jackets, bringing them down to as low as $40 for a sherpa stretch zip jacket, which looks nice and soft and like a perfect jacket for cool October temperatures.

Advertisement

You can get a handle on even colder temperatures with JACH’s herringbone puffer jackets. These come in a few colors, but I’m a fan of the classic black option since it goes with everything.

Finally, the warmest option seems to be these quilted puffer jackets which come in navy and olive green for only $71 after the discount.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
$10 off Your First Bag of Coffee
$10 off Your First Bag of Coffee

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Le Creuset Stoneware, Kettles, and Cast Iron Items Are Up to 30% Off Today

Thursday's Best Deals: New iPad Air, Crane & Canopy Bath Towels, Atlas Coffee, Dyson Ball Vacuum, Aukey Webcam, and More

Friday's Best Deals: New iPad Air, Minecraft on Switch, Ghost Paper Notebooks, Apple Watch Series 6, KitchenAid Dish Rack, Naipo Shiatsu Massager, and More

This Naipo Shiatsu Body Massager Is Down to $30