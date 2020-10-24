Get a Handle On Dropping Fall Temps With 60% Off JACHS NY Transition Jackets

JACHS NY Herringbone Puffer Jacket (Black) | $60 | Amazon | Promo code JKT
JACHS NY is offering 60% off of its collection of fall transition jackets, bringing them down to as low as $40 for a sherpa stretch zip jacket, which looks nice and soft and like a perfect jacket for cool October temperatures.
You can get a handle on even colder temperatures with JACH’s herringbone puffer jackets. These come in a few colors, but I’m a fan of the classic black option since it goes with everything.
Finally, the warmest option seems to be these quilted puffer jackets which come in navy and olive green for only $71 after the discount.
