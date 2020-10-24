Get a Handle On Dropping Fall Temps With 60% Off JACHS NY Transition Jackets

JACHS NY Herringbone Puffer Jackets Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

JACHS NY Herringbone Puffer Jacket (Black) | $60 | Amazon | Promo c ode JKT



JACHS NY is offering 60% off of its collection of fall transition jackets, bringing them down to as low as $40 for a sherpa stretch zip jacket, which looks nice and soft and like a perfect jacket for cool October temperatures.

Advertisement

You can get a handle on even colder temperatures with JACH’s herringbone puffer jackets. These come in a few colors, but I’m a fan of the classic black option since it goes with everything.

Finally, t he warmest option seems to be these quilted puffer jackets which come in navy and olive green for only $71 after the discount.