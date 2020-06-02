It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Get a Hamilton Beach Personal Blender for $17

If you’re looking for juuuuust enough smoothie for you and maybe your homegirl, you should check out this Hamilton Beach personal blender. It’s $17, and made to blend your favorite fruits, veggies, and protein powder so you can get to your workout in a timely manner. Even though it’s 14oz, it’s mighty with stainless steel blades to chop up ice and other thick foods. I would grab this bad boy before it’s gone!

