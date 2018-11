Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

No tool box is complete without some clamps. They’re useful for so many things! Like gluing pieces of wood together. Or strengthening your hands! This 8-piece set has a bunch of different types for different jobs, and at $27 (within $1 of an all-time low), it’d make a great little gift.