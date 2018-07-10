While its grip might not be quite as secure as a perfectly-sized socket, this Tacklife universal socket can get a good-enough hold on almost any bolt, not to mention oddly-shaped things like hooks, without taking up a ton of space in your tool box. Get it for just $7 with promo code 6EWUWHIB.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Get a Grip On Any Bolt With This $7 Universal Socket Set
While its grip might not be quite as secure as a perfectly-sized socket, this Tacklife universal socket can get a good-enough hold on almost any bolt, not to mention oddly-shaped things like hooks, without taking up a ton of space in your tool box. Get it for just $7 with promo code 6EWUWHIB.