Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Amazon’s squeezing prices today with their Yost vise Gold Box deals. Inside, you’ll find both bench vises and smaller, portable clamps marked down to great low prices. Even if you don’t think you need any of the heavy duty stuff, it’s worth picking up a small bar clamp for $5 off to add to your toolbox; they really come in handy when gluing wood.