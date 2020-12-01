Get a Grip ... on a Milwaukee Impact Driver for $159 Less, Today Only

Milwaukee M12 Cordless Impact Driver Image : The Home Depot

Milwaukee M12 Cordless Impact Driver | $130 | The Home Depot

To be honest, I only learned this morning what an impact driver does, but it seems like a practical thing to have around if you’re doing a lot of drilling and want to keep your hands from cramping up. From the explanation I read on the Home Depot website, it also sounds like, compared to power drills, an impact driver is faster and less likely to screw up your screws. Haha, see what I did there? I don’t know much about impact drivers, but I do know Milwaukee is a trusted name in power tools, and when something of theirs goes on sale at a discount as steep as 55% off, it’s worth a nod.

For one more day, you can grab an impact drill for yourself and finally get started on those DIY projects you’ve been putting off in quarantine. Whether you’re assembling furniture for a new home or remodel, or you’re adding onto your house in some fashion, an impact driver is probably a good investment. This one in particular is cordless and c omes with a 4Ah removable battery, as well as the charger to power it up and a bag to carry it around without losing your bits. It’s 12 volts, which as I’ve gathered, is the baseline for impact drivers, though its variable speed options and portability make it versatile enough to hopefully make up for the average performance.

