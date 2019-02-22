Photo: Daily Steals

Sometimes, you just need to get your car out of a snowy, icy driveway now. You don’t have time to shovel, and you can’t wait around for salt to work its magic. That’s where this Snow Joe traction mat comes in. Stick it under a wheel that’s spinning, and you’ll be on the road in no time. You can even roll it up and keep it in your trunk if you ever get stuck in a snow bank away from home.



It’s only $23 today when you use promo code KINJASJT, with free shipping. Just drive carefully, please.