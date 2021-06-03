Get a Grip! And By That We Mean These Pairs of Joy-Con Grips For $12 or Less

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Grips [Black] | $11 | Amazon

The concept of the Joy-Con always to me always felt brilliant on paper, but then falls a part in practice (and I don’t even mean the drift). Most of the time, I only ever need two controllers, but every-so-often I have enough people over that we’re playing four player Mario Kart. Having two sets of Joy-Cons primarily used as two full controllers with the occasional split to support four players is a great bang for my buck. Though, once I actually have the sideways Joy-Con in my hand, I just wish I had a full controller instead. It’s awkwardly small to hold and my hands cramp with nothing to wrap my palms around.

I can personally vouch for these Joy-Con grips as one of the best accessory purchases I’ve made for my Switch. These put just enough meat on the bones to bring in that necessary extra ergonomic comfort while maintaining the philosophy of the Joy-Con design. They even come with little nubs to put on the joysticks to give them the length you might be used to on a more standard controller. All color variants are on sale for various prices under $12 with the exception of the yellow pair which are still at $16.

