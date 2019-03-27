Rowing is one of the best workouts you can perform at home, so if you’ve got the space for it, you can save about $80 on a highly-rated machine.
Our deal researcher, Corey, owns this exact machine, and he had this to say:
After trying two other budget rowers, my opinion is that this is as close to a $1500 machine as you can get spending less than $300.
Good: Solid wind resistance level and surprisingly good build quality. Lana and I have used this one regularly for over a year. It also folds easily
Bad: Doesn’t measure in meters (tenths of a mile) and it’s definitely louder than the ones at the gym. And if I’m picky, the bar is straight and not curved.