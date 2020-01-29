Get a Great Workout at Home With a Discounted Air Rower

Stamina Fitness Equipment Gold Box | Amazon

Looking to get your at-home gym up and running? Today’s the perfect day! You can get a rower, incline bench, and/or an exercise bike during today’s Stamina Fitness Equipment Gold Box on Amazon.

Our deal researcher, Corey, owned this exact rower machine, and he had this to say:

After trying two other budget rowers, my opinion is that this is as close to a $1500 machine as you can get spending less than $300.

Good: Solid wind resistance level and surprisingly good build quality. Lana and I have used this one regularly for over a year. It also folds easily

Bad: Doesn’t measure in meters (tenths of a mile) and it’s definitely louder than the ones at the gym. And if I’m picky, the bar is straight and not curved.