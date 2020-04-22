Get a Google Nest Thermostat as Low as $139

Google Nest Learning Thermostat E | $139 | B&H Photo

Google Nest Learning Thermostat Third-Generation | $199 | B&H Photo

With all the time you have, how haven’t you already converted your place into the Jetson’s dream home? Smarten it up, and you can start with the Nest Thermostat E, which B&H Photo has for $139 today. You can also take $50 off the third-generation Nest for a total of $199.

So long as you are willing and able to fiddle with wires to connect it to your HVAC system—it’s compatible with many out of the box—you’ll enjoy a thermostat that can learn your home heating habits over time and adjust the temperature automatically, or you can set it remotely from the smartphone app if you don’t trust robots. You could even use your voice via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa if you have an appropriate smart speaker.