Get a Google Home Smart Speaker for Just $29 at Target

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Google Home - Smart Speaker With Google Assistant | $29 | Target
Looking to get started on a smart home? You’ll need a device to shout things at in order to do it! For a limited time, you’ll be able to pick up a Google Home Smart Speaker for just $29 at Target, so you can get started
on Google listening to everything you say on your smart home today!
Advertisement
The speaker allows you to connect to your Google accounts and apps and add alarms and calendar events wirelessly, turn on Chromecast without using your phone, and more. Essentially, if you’re already ingrained in the Google ecosystem, Google Home is just the next step.