Get a Google Home Smart Speaker for Just $29 at Target

Google Home - Smart Speaker With Google Assistant

Google Home - Smart Speaker With Google Assistant | $29 | Target



Looking to get started on a smart home? You’ll need a device to shout things at in order to do it! For a limited time, you’ll be able to pick up a Google Home Smart Speaker for just $29 at Target, so you can get started on Google listening to everything you say on your smart home today!

The speaker allows you to conne ct to your Google accounts and apps and add alarms and calendar events wirelessly, turn on Chromecast without using your phone, and more. Essentially, if you’re already ingrained in the Google ecosystem, Google Home is just the next step.

