It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsSmart Home

Get a Google Home Smart Speaker for Just $29 at Target

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
976
Save
Google Home - Smart Speaker With Google Assistant | $29 | Target
Google Home - Smart Speaker With Google Assistant | $29 | Target
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Google Home - Smart Speaker With Google Assistant | $29 | Target

Looking to get started on a smart home? You’ll need a device to shout things at in order to do it! For a limited time, you’ll be able to pick up a Google Home Smart Speaker for just $29 at Target, so you can get started on Google listening to everything you say on your smart home today!

Advertisement

The speaker allows you to connect to your Google accounts and apps and add alarms and calendar events wirelessly, turn on Chromecast without using your phone, and more. Essentially, if you’re already ingrained in the Google ecosystem, Google Home is just the next step.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Upgrade Your Patio Space with Lumen's Outdoor Event

Wrap Up Like the Burrito You Are With This $13 Tortilla Blanket

The 10 Best Deals of May 1, 2020

Now Ready for Pre-Order, the Inevitable Disney Face Masks Are Here