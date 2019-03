Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

You shouldn’t skimp out on good sheets, an essential component of a good bed, and right now, some of our favorites from Casper are on sale. For a limited time, take 30% off sheet sets in three difference varieties — Airy Linen, Cool Supima, and Weightless Cotton — along with duvets, pillowcase sets, and quilts. It’s a sweet deal that will surely bring forth sweet dreams.