Get a Giant Pizza Beach Towel For $15 Before Summer Ends

Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

BigMouth Inc Giant Pizza Beach Blanket | $15 | Amazon

The best time to shop for summer is at the end of summer. You can snag all of the deals while everything is on sale and you’ll have brand new gear at half the cost for next summer. Or you have an excuse to go on vacation somewhere tropical during the year?

Get a giant pizza beach towel for only $15, which is $10 off on Amazon, right now. It is big enough to share with another person, but no one can force you to share this pizza. You can get also get a donut beach blanket, burger beach blanket, and a popcorn beach blanket all for $13.