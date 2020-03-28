It's all consuming.
Get a Gaming Headset for Cheap and Start Communicating with the Squad

Elizabeth Henges
ASTRO Gaming A10 Wired 3.5mm Gaming Headset | $21 | Dailysteals | Use code KJDSK

A lot of us have more time for gaming, and more gaming might mean more multiplayer matches with friends or strangers. You can yell at video games all you want, but no one is going to hear you without a proper headset. At Dailysteals, you can pick one up for just $21 with the code KJDSK.

There are a few different colors available—I’m partial to the blue PlayStation 4 color myself, but the Call of Duty themed headset looks properly militaristic.

