Get a Game With "Among Us" in the Title for $6 (It's The Wolf Among Us)

The Wolf Among Us | $6 | Microsoft

Among Us took over the zeitgeist last Fall by skyrocketing in popularity among streamers and casual players alike, sort of becoming the game the defined the lockdown of 2020. This was especially impressive considering it had come out two years prior in 2018. However, if we go back several years prior to that, we’ll find another game with “Among Us” in the title—The Wolf Among Us. Following the success of their The Walking Dead adventure game, Telltale moved on to adapt a lesser know co mic series, Fables, centering on a dark and violent noir story featuring fairytale creatures. Make choices that effect the narrative as you investigate a mystery across five episodes as Bigby Wolf, Sheriff of Fabletown. You can download The Wolf Among Us for only $6 from the Microsoft Store.