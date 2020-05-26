It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Get a Funky Portable Bluetooth Speaker Starting at $24 Today-Only

AOMAIS doesn’t have a ton of brand power, but it does have significant experience and a knack for interesting design. Its Bluetooth speakers are up to 36% off at Amazon in today’s Gold Box deals. Whether it’s the toolbox-looking AOMAIS GO ($50) with its 40-hour playtime or the elegant imitation bamboo on the AOMAIS Life ($48), you’ll find a nice change of pace visually compared to typical speakers, and judging by reviews, they more than hold their own functionally.

