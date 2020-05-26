Get a Funky Portable Bluetooth Speaker Starting at $24 Today-Only

Save up to 36% on AOM AI S Bluetooth Speakers Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

AOM AI S doesn’t have a ton of brand power, but it does have significant experience and a knack for interesting design. Its Bluetooth speakers are up to 36% off at Amazon in today’s Gold Box deals. Whether it’s the toolbox-looking AOMAIS GO ($50) with its 40-hour playtime or the elegant imitation bamboo on the AOMAIS Life ($48), you’ll find a nice change of pace visually compared to typical speakers , and judging by reviews, they more than hold their own functionally.

