Get a Full Year of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now for $45 Each and Game Your 2021 Troubles Away

PS Plus 12 Month Subscription | $45 | Amazon

PS Now 12 Month Subscription | $45 | Amazon

This year is nearing its dramatic conclusion, which means that 2021 is getting ready to rear its ugly head. For now, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be too different from 2020 for a while, so the stay-at-home gaming marathon will continue. If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want to make sure you’re set for coming year, you can get 12 months of PS Plus and 12 months of PS Now for $45 each. PS Plus is an especially good value for new PlayStation 5 owners right now, as it gives you immediate access to an entire library of PS4 classics via the PS Plus Collection. Even if you’re not planning on playing online anytime soon, having games like Persona 5 and Bloodborne on your new console without having to buy them is a nice touch.