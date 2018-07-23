BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 + Extra Resistance Bands | $151 | Amazon | Clip the 20% coupon

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 | $143 | Amazon | Clip the 20% coupon

Update: The coupon is no longer available, sorry!

We don’t all have an extra room in our homes to use as a gym, but the BodyBoss 2.0 is a flexible, resistance band-based system that can simulate almost any gym workout in even a tiny apartment. It raised over $1,000,000 through crowdfunding, and now, you can buy it from Amazon for 20% off.

The deal is available for sets with two and four included bands. The four-band set is only $8 more, and doubling the bands means doubling your resistance, so I’d probably get that one. Just clip the coupon, and you’ll see the discount at checkout.