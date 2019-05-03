Too Faced wants you to jet off on a fancy vacation with their free travel-sized primer and setting spray offer. If you spend $35 on Too Faced products, you’ll get a free travel-sized Hangover Replenishing Face Primer and Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray. That’s a $31 value! In order to nab these freebies, you can the promo code HANGOVER at checkout.
