Get a Free Steelbook Case When You Pre-Order Mass Effect: Legendary Edition at Best Buy

In just a few short months, you’ll be able to return to the world of Mass Effect. The new Legendary Edition of the original trilogy comes out on May 14 and it brings a graphical overhaul and quality of life changes. That means that you can once again kiss your favorite aliens and have it look better than ever. If you reckon you’re going to get it no matter what because it’s Mass Effect, Best Buy has a new pre-order deal running. Get the game for $60 (as you would normally) and get a $20 steelb ook case to go with it. This whole re-release is about commemorating the past, so you might as well turn the game into a display item.

