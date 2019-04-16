Graphic: Grove Collaborative

The Earth wants you to take advantage of this otherworldly deal from Grove Collaborative, a home essentials service that makes tons of products you use every day. In honor of Earth Day, new customers will receive a free environmentally friendly Cleaning Kit with their first purchase of $20 or more. The kit contains:



Grove Concentrates (3 pack)

Grove Glass Spray Bottle

Grove Cleaning Caddy

Grove Walnut Scrubber Sponges

Plus, all that comes with free shipping and VIP trial of Grove’s free shipping membership. (Just a heads up, the membership will auto-renew at a rate of $20 per year, but you can cancel the auto-renew immediately after ordering.) Just enter your email on this page to snag the offer, then head to your cart, which comes pre-filled with $20 worth of stuff — don’t worry, you can swap it out for whatever you need. Or, if you’re a Mrs. Meyers fan, use this separate, earth-shattering offer to get a free gift set containing the brands’ best-sellers, along with your first $20+ purchase. Come one, do it for the planet!