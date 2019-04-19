Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It is a pretty bold claim to make that mascara is better than sex, but Too Faced is confident when naming their products. If you love to stock up on their mascaras, eye shadow palettes, highlighters, and more, you’re in luck. Right now, with a $35 purchase, you can get a free mini Better Than Sex Waterproof mascara and mini Mascara Melt Off with the code MAKEITRAIN. The mini mascara is valued at $12 and the melt off is valued at $5, so that is $17 worth of free products!

We can help if you need to get your cart over $35. Too Faced recently released a new Better Than Sex Eyeliner for $21, or you can channel your inner unicorn with Too Faced’s Diamond Highlighter for $34.