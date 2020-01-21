Get a Free Add-On Camera With the Purchase of Anker's EufyCam Security System

eufyCam 2 Indoor/Outdoor Wire-Free Surveillance 2-Camera System (Plus a free Add-on Camera) | $350 | Amazon | Use the code BOGOEC99

Anker’s EufyCam home security systems have been a hit with our readers, and right now, we’ve got a pretty awesome offer for you. When you order the eufyCam 2 2-camera system for $350, you can get a free add-on camera (worth $150) with the coupon code BOGOEC99.

Add both to your cart (this and this) and you’ll see the discount at checkout.

These promise an entire year’s worth of battery life, support two-way intercom, and can capture a year’s worth of recordings with no monthly fees. This IP67-rated weatherproof camera can stream footage directly to your smartphone and can work with Apple’s Homekit, Google Assistant and, of course, Alexa.

This offer nets you the hub and three cameras for $350, that’s a bundle worth $500, by the way. So act fast.

