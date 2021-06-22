Get a Free 128GB MicroSD Card with a Nintendo Switch Lite for Prime Day

Nintendo Switch Lite (Blue) + 128G SD | $200 | Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral) + 128G SD | $200 | Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite (Gray) + 128G SD | $200 | Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise) + 128G SD | $200 | Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow) + 128G SD | $200 | Amazon

The Switch Lite only comes with a base of 32GB storage. Now, Nintendo games don’t climb up to absurd sizes like 100GB Call of Duty game, but you still may find yourself reaching that built-in upper limit pretty quickly. For only $200, you can get a Switch Lite bundled with a 128GB MicroSD card. Since $200 is the typical retail price of the Switch Lite, this deal is basically giving you a free SD card which will help you get start as you download some of the best Nintendo titles to your new handheld.

