UBeesize Tripod S | $16 | Amazon

My little o ctopus style adjustable tripod is one of the best things I own in my videography tool kit. This tripod is compatible with both phones or actual cameras and the flexible legs allow it to either be positioned upright like a traditional tripod or be wrapped around and secured to something like a tree branch or chair or anything really. The fact that this one also comes with a remote to take photos avoiding the need of a timer is also a game changer. The best part is its only 16 bucks. Get it on Amazon.