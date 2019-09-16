Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Fire 7 Tablet | $30 | Amazon



Fire HD 8 Tablet | $50 | Amazon

Happy Monday! Amazon is taking between $20 and $30 off two of their Fire tablet models, starting today. A Fire 7 Tablet is just $30 right now, while the Fire HD 8 is $50. You can stream all of your favorite Amazon Prime (or, let’s be honest here, Netflix) shows directly on one of these tablets, browse the web, play games...you know, tablet stuff. The Fire 7 has a seven-hour battery life, while the Fire HD 8 will last for 10, and has a nicer screen, so that’s the one we’d recommend.