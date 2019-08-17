Dr. Bronner’s 5-Piece Sampler Gift Set | $22 | Amazon
If you’re looking for a new soap, you’re going to want to get Dr. Bronner’s 5-Piece Sampler Gift Set while it’s on sale for $22 on Amazon. It is a cult-favorite and a couple of bucks off at that price. You can find your preferred scent from this sampler, as it includes almond, eucalyptus, tea tree, lavender, and peppermint.
Zach Custer from The Inventory had to say about Dr. Bronner’s:
Dr. Bronner’s is now my default for a handful of cleaning needs, and a trusted fail safe when another bottle runs dry. Dr. Bronner’s hasn’t replaced all my cleaning supplies, but it’s definitely reduced the excess. And since it’s all natural, I don’t have to think twice about using it, it’s basically always safe. Just remember to Dilute! Dilute! Ok!