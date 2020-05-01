Get a Decked out DJI Osmo Mobile 3 for $140 in This Mother’s Day Gift Box

DJI Mother’s Day Gift Box Image : DJI

DJI Mother’s Day Gift Box | $140 | DJI

Whether they love to snap shots of the kiddos and pups, or just need a new hobby in quarantine, The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 is a nifty gadget that will up anyone’s photo and video game by removing any wobbling your hands do while capturing your shots . It’s usually $120, but DJI is offering it in a Mother’s Day gift box, along with a carrying case, wrist strap, tripod, ant i-slip pads, a storage pouch, a digital frame, and an 8 GB SD card for just $140 . It’s a great deal packed with tons of fun stuff, but it’s only available until May 10.

