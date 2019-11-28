It's all consuming.
Get A Decent 4K TV For Less Than $300

TCL 50S425 50" Roku TV | $250 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
TCL 55S425 55" Roku TV | $280 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
While it’s not one of its high-end cousins with all the bells and whistles, the TCL 4-series offers a decent mid-range 4K TV that’s your typical jack of all trades, master of none. This is your chance to score a 50 or 55 inch set with HDR10 support and Roku software built-in. Both models are currently marked down to the lowest price seen on Amazon.

Roku compatibly will let you access to the most streaming services with ease, provided you have a subscription with said services.

If you’re looking to upgrade to an affordable 4K TV with a decent feature set without breaking your bank, look no further as this set is for you.

