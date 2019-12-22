It's all consuming.
Get a Cuisinart 7-Qt Oval Casserole Cast Iron For Only $60

Ana Suarez
234
Save
Cuisinart 7-Qt. Casserole Cast Iron (Red Gradient and Blue) | $60 | Woot
Photo: Amazon
PrevNextView All

Need a new cast iron to cook some yummy casseroles in for the new year? Do yourself a favor and snag a Cuisinart 7-Qt. Casserole Cast Iron for only $60 in Red Gradient and Blue. This casserole dish is pretty enough (and durable enough) to go right from the oven to the dinner table.

Advertisement

This is a Woot sale, which means the prices are for today only, while supplies last.

