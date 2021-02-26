Get a Copy of Final Fantasy VII Remake for $30, Because the PS Plus Version Won't Upgrade To Intergrade

Final Fantasy VII Remake Image : Square Enix

Final Fantasy VII Remake | $30 | Amazon

It’s been an exciting, but confusing 24 hours for Final Fantasy fans. In last night’s State of Play, Sony revealed that Final Fantasy VII Remake is getting a PS5 upgrade called Intergrade, which features new content. Players can upgrade their PS4 copy for free, but will have to buy the new content separately. To make matters more confusing, Sony announced that the remake will be free on PS Plus in Mar ch, however it won’t be eligible for an upgrade. It’s all a big mess right now that’s leaving players confused.

If you want to get a version of Final Fantasy VII Remake that you actually can upgrade, you’ll still have to buy it outright. Luckily, Amazon has the game down to $30 right now. If you’re curious about playing Intergrade, your best bet is buying this now, waiting for Intergrade’s release, and then upgrading for free. Note that you’ll need a PS5 with a disc drive to make it happen. If you don’t care about the upgrade, just grab it on PS Plus for free starting on March 2 instead.