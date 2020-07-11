Get a Cool Breeze Anywhere in the House With the $12 Wireless Clip Fan

EasyAcc Battery Clip Fan AQE5OHZ8 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

EasyAcc Battery Clip Fan | $12 | Amazon | Use code AQE5OHZ8

You might have an AC or a high-powered box fan, but while strong, these cooling methods can’t get to every corner of the house... and of course, it’s always one of those corners where you do a lot of work, like the kitchen or garage. Make your tasks much more comfortable with the wireless, rechargeable clip fan, which can go anywhere you can, well, clip things to. It provides hours of cooling breeze before it needs a recharge, and by using the code AQE5OHZ8 at checkout, you can get one for $12. That’s quite the steal!